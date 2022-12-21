US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand across its entire borders with Canada and Mexico. The data would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. Immigrant advocates and privacy experts have raised alarms and questioned whether data collected to stop criminal activity could instead be used for surveillance.
