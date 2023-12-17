US will train dozens of border agents to screen for asylum
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) - Immigration officials say they will train dozens of U.S. border patrol agents to start screening immigrants on the southwest border for asylum amid a surge in the number of families seeking the protection.
L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Wednesday his agency will train about 60 border agents to join in conducting the screenings on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The agency says 10 agents are expected to start receiving training next week.
Cissna says two dozen employees at the immigration services agency are helping with the screenings, and a few dozen more have volunteered to do so.
Asylum officers conduct interviews of immigrants arriving on the border to determine whether they have a credible fear of returning to their countries or should be sent back.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen community helping Arizona family search for missing dog
-
Cameron County set to hold holiday drone light show
-
Grupo Frontera to perform in McAllen's South Pole Illuminated Festival
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office preparing for annual toy giveaway
-
New South Padre Island causeway could cause relocation of seagrass habitat
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game