USF faces tough test vs No. 9 Houston

South Florida (18-8, 7-6) vs. No. 9 Houston (25-1, 12-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Houston presents a tough challenge for USF. South Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Houston remains No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Connecticut and Tulane last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Alexis Yetna and Laquincy Rideau have led the Bulls. Yetna is averaging 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while Rideau is putting up 13.8 points, 5.7 assists and three steals per game. The Cougars have been led by Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks, who have combined to score 29.8 points per contest.

DOMINANT DAVIS JR.: Davis has connected on 37.6 percent of the 189 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over the last three games. He's also made 89 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Houston's Brooks has attempted 226 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 10 of 21 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last 17 home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 59.8.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 60.3 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.