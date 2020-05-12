x

USL Allows Toros To Begin Voluntary Workouts

EDINBURG - The USL is allowing teams to conduct training, but there are some restrictions, including the number of players allowed on the field.

Our Erica Ross spoke with RGV FC coach Gerson Echeverry about getting the Toros back in business.
