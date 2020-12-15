USPS shipping deadlines to look out for this Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner and online shopping deadlines are approaching.

Becky Hernandez, a USPS spokesperson said the company has anticipated an increase in volume due to COVID.

Hernandez said there are the four dates shoppers should know.

• Dec. 15 is the last day to have your package shipped by ground service and still make it on time for Christmas — this is the cheapest option.

• Dec. 19 is the last day for priority mail

• Dec. 23 is the deadline for priority mail express — which is the most expensive.

Hernandez adds you can come by any post office for help and to take advantage of their online services like Clip-n-Ship.

"Print labels and purchase postage by going to USPS.com you can also order priority mailboxes free online and also order stamps online so all of those services you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home," Hernandez said.

Another helpful tip is to request a package pick up from your home where a mail carrier will take the package on his next delivery day.

