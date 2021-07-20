UT Health RGV opens hearing centers in Edinburg, Harlingen

UT Health RGV opened its UT Health RGV Hearing Center in two clinical locations in the Edinburg and Harlingen, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Hearing Center is located at the UT Health RGV Surgical Specialty clinics at 3804 South Jackson Road in Edinburg and 615 Camelot Drive in Harlingen.

The hearing center's mission is to offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for ear and hearing conditions that affect the community, from children to adults, in the Rio Grande Valley, officials said.

The center aims to provide the community with hearing aid and cochlear implant services, diagnostic testing, and hearing screenings, among others.

To schedule a hearing consultation at the Edinburg or Harlingen location, visit UTHealthRGV.org or call 956-296-4327.