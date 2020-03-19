Utah joins states scrapping year-end tests for K-12 students
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Utah state board of education is canceling year-end standardized tests this spring for public school students in elementary, middle and high schools because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools for at least two weeks. Utah follows other states including Texas, and Washington that scrapped the tests required by the federal government. The U.S. Education Department has said states can apply for waivers but no blanket waiver has been announced. The decision comes a day after the state announced eight public colleges and universities have either canceled or postponed graduation ceremonies.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
