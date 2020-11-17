Utility phone call scams on the rise
AEP Texas has issued a warning about potential utility scam calls.
According to AEP Texas, scam calls have increased during the pandemic.
Usually a scammer will contact the customer and ask for information and threaten to disconnect services.
Here are some common scams and signs:
- Threatening to disconnect service immediately
- Request for immediate payment
- Request to purchase a prepaid debit card for payments
For more information visit www.utilitiesunited.org
