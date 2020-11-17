Utility phone call scams on the rise

AEP Texas has issued a warning about potential utility scam calls.

According to AEP Texas, scam calls have increased during the pandemic.

Usually a scammer will contact the customer and ask for information and threaten to disconnect services.

Here are some common scams and signs:

Threatening to disconnect service immediately

Request for immediate payment

Request to purchase a prepaid debit card for payments

For more information visit www.utilitiesunited.org

Watch the video for the full story.