Utility phone call scams on the rise

6 hours 39 seconds ago Tuesday, November 17 2020 Nov 17, 2020 November 17, 2020 2:18 PM November 17, 2020 in News - Local
By: Micheal Scott

AEP Texas has issued a warning about potential utility scam calls.

According to AEP Texas, scam calls have increased during the pandemic. 

Usually a scammer will contact the customer and ask for information and threaten to disconnect services. 

Here are some common scams and signs: 

  • Threatening to disconnect service immediately 
  • Request for immediate payment 
  • Request to purchase a prepaid debit card for payments 

For more information visit www.utilitiesunited.org

Watch the video for the full story.

