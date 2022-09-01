x

UTRGV Basketball release season schedule

3 hours 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 11:19 PM August 31, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV basketball released its season schedule today for both men's and women's teams.

Click on the video above for more on their season ahead.

