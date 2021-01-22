UTRGV cancels men's basketball game due to COVID-19

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's men's basketball team announced Friday that a Tier 1 personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will now be in a seven-day pause of competition.

The game against Tarleton State, scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., has been canceled, according to a news release.

Visit UTRGV.edu/coronavirus for the latest updates.