UTRGV cancels men's basketball game due to COVID-19
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's men's basketball team announced Friday that a Tier 1 personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will now be in a seven-day pause of competition.
The game against Tarleton State, scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., has been canceled, according to a news release.
