UTRGV coronavirus drive thru testing sites to open

7 hours 59 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 6:25 AM March 30, 2020 in News - Local
By: John Paul Barajas

EDINBURG – Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opened Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.

The testing sites are available to school employees, students, and the people 18 years or older.

A phone screening is required before an appointment can be set up.

For more information watch the video above.

