UTRGV coronavirus drive thru testing sites to open
EDINBURG – Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opened Monday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.
The testing sites are available to school employees, students, and the people 18 years or older.
A phone screening is required before an appointment can be set up.
