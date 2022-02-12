UTRGV economics professor: Food costs more expensive than last year
An economics professor at UTRGV is warning those planning to host a Super Bowl party to be ready to pay more while shopping.
Many of the things that might be on your list are more expensive now compared to a year ago
"Estimates are that you will likely be spending 14 percent more than you did a year ago for entertaining your guests,” Salvador Contreras, UTRGV associate professor of economics said.
Experts recommend hosting a potluck or buying store branded items to save money.
