UTRGV economics professor: Food costs more expensive than last year

An economics professor at UTRGV is warning those planning to host a Super Bowl party to be ready to pay more while shopping.

Many of the things that might be on your list are more expensive now compared to a year ago

"Estimates are that you will likely be spending 14 percent more than you did a year ago for entertaining your guests,” Salvador Contreras, UTRGV associate professor of economics said.

Experts recommend hosting a potluck or buying store branded items to save money.