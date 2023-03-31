UTRGV expanding services to Valley entrepreneurs
UTRGV now has a workforce and economic development office in San Benito to expand services to local entrepreneurs.
The office will offer advice on starting and retaining a new business.
“The idea is for people to start businesses here or grow their existing business,” San Benito Economic Development Executive Director Ramiro Aleman said.
This new service will persuade future business owners to stay in the Valley.
The university will soon provide scholarships for the program.
