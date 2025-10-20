UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 8
KRGV Sports Director KJ Doyle speaks with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Head Football Coach Travis Bush about the thriller matchup against Lamar University Cardinals on Saturday.
The UTRGV Vaqueros loss against the Cardinals 23-21. They will face off against Incarnate Word on October 25.
