x

UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday

3 hours 14 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 11:17 PM February 17, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable to make it to Texas due to the recent weather issues in the US.

UTRGV will now host Dallas Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Sunday at 5pm. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days