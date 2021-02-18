UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable to make it to Texas due to the recent weather issues in the US.
UTRGV will now host Dallas Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Sunday at 5pm.
More News
News Video
-
Abbott calls for ERCOT leaders to resign— energy experts weigh in on...
-
Evening Weather Forecast Wed. Feb, 17, 2021
-
Power outages set to continue, ERCOT CEO says without them blackout could...
-
"It would be devastating if the hospitals lost power:” COVID-19 vaccine clinics...
-
DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco