UTRGV looks to end streak vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (10-12, 4-3) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-14, 2-5)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks to extend Texas Rio Grande Valley's conference losing streak to five games. Texas Rio Grande Valley's last WAC win came against the Chicago State Cougars 87-63 on Jan. 11. Cal State Bakersfield fell 61-57 at New Mexico State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The Roadrunners are led by their senior tandem of Taze Moore and De'Monte Buckingham. Moore has averaged 11.8 points while Buckingham has recorded 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by seniors Jordan Jackson and Lesley Varner II, who have combined to score 28.8 points per outing.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vaqueros have scored 73.6 points per game against WAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Czar Perry has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Roadrunners are 0-9 when they allow 73 or more points and 10-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Vaqueros are 0-12 when they score 74 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vaqueros have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Texas Rio Grande Valley has an assist on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.8 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

