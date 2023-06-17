UTRGV parenting clinic provides guidance on caring for young children

More medical resources are now available for new parents in the Rio Grande Valley.

A first of its kind clinic is now open in Edinburg through UT-health RGV. It provides resources for parents of children younger than two.

Doctors are on hand for regular check-ups and vaccines, but there are also support groups for parents.

The clinic opened in January, but so far only moms have attended. They're hoping that will change soon.

"There is a large body of evidence that shows that childhood and parenting is better when 'dad' is involved," Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Keila Rodriguez said. "We encourage them to come in, you know, get involved from this point forward to see how your child is growing and learn about what is to come in those first two years of life."

For more information, call (956) 296-1604. The clinic is also low-cost. If you don't have insurance, it's $10 per visit.