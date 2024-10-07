x

UTRGV presenta un concierto sinfónico en Edinburg

3 hours 33 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 October 07, 2024 1:38 PM October 07, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Norman Gamboa, director de la orquesta sinfónica de UTRGV, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo concierto musical que realizarán en Edinburg. 

Descripción del evento:

Desde su dramática apertura hasta su triunfante final, la 5ª Sinfonía de Shostakovich es un viaje musical de gran emoción. Jonathan Guist y la Sinfónica de la UTRGV interpretan el Concierto para clarinete de Mozart, amado por su profunda maestría y profundidad emotiva.

Fecha: 17 octubre 

Ubicación: 1201 W University Dr. Edinburg 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

