UTRGV presenta un concierto sinfónico en Edinburg
Norman Gamboa, director de la orquesta sinfónica de UTRGV, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo concierto musical que realizarán en Edinburg.
Descripción del evento:
Desde su dramática apertura hasta su triunfante final, la 5ª Sinfonía de Shostakovich es un viaje musical de gran emoción. Jonathan Guist y la Sinfónica de la UTRGV interpretan el Concierto para clarinete de Mozart, amado por su profunda maestría y profundidad emotiva.
Fecha: 17 octubre
Ubicación: 1201 W University Dr. Edinburg
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
-
Alton mother charged after child found alone on the street
-
City of Mercedes now designated as Certified Local Government
-
Aurora police: Child predator wanted in Illinois last seen in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win