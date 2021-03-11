UTRGV professor sheds light on surge of migrants at the border

A UTRGV professor is shedding light on the influx of migrants at the border.

Dr. Terence Garrett, a political science professor at UTRGV, teaches about immigration and has published numerous papers about the issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Garrett says migrants get information that there’s a new president, and think there’s going to be a policy change and the U.S. is going to allow more people in.

“The border is not open,” said CBP Senior Official Troy Miller said during a conference call Wednesday. “Do not believe the human smugglers who will try to tell you otherwise, and put the most vulnerable populations at risk.

Garrett said he doesn't think the government will have so-called “tent cities” along the border to hold migrants, after the Obama implemented the strategy and received blowback.

