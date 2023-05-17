UTRGV providing local schools with mental health experts

To address a nationwide shortage, UTRGV is working with local school districts to increase the number of mental health professionals inside schools.

In the Rio Grande Valley, that need is even greater, according UTRGV School of social Work founding Dean Luis Torres Hostos.

“We're one of the areas that's most underserved in terms of behavioral health providers." Hostos said.

Psychologists, social workers and counselors are in high demand in schools, but they're not easy to come by in our area. That's especially true for smaller school districts like Valley View ISD.

The district has 4,000 students, and employs at least one counselor in each of their seven campuses, and three psychologist for the entire district.

“In spite of the professionals that we have on staff, we still need additional support,” Valley View ISD Superintendent Silvia Ibarra said.

It’s why UTRGV is working with 10 valley school districts — including Valley View ISD — and established a five-year plan that will send mental health professionals to train in valley schools.

“We're going to be able to put social work students, school psychology students, and counseling students in school districts from Brownsville all the way to Laredo and then train them in behavioral health and working in a culturally grounded manner,” Hostos explained.

The mental health professionals in training will be assigned to districts based on size and need. Larger districts like McAllen ISD could get more, while smaller ones like such as Valley View ISD will get three students.

Watch the video above for the full story.