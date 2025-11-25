UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger named SLC Newcomer of the Year & finalist for Walter Payton Award
UTRGV redshirt senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger continues to make waves in the Southland Conference just days after finishing his first season wearing the Vaqueros uniform.
The Sharyland Pioneer alum was named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned an all-conference first team selection Tuesday morning. Moreover, Marburger is among 30 finalists nationwide for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the FCS Offensive Player of the Year.
Marburger finished 3rd in the FCS with 31 passing touchdowns and recorded over 3,000 yards of total offense, helping the Vaqueros finish their inaugural season with a 9-3 overall record and a perfect 7-0 record at home.
The winner of the Walter Payton Award will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show on January 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee.
