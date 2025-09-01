UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger named SLC Player of the Week

UTRGV redshirt senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. That honor comes after a dominant victory over Sul Ross State 66-0 on Saturday in which Marburger shined in front of his hometown crowd.

In the first game in the history of the program, Marburger threw for 365 yards to go along with five touchdowns and posted a completion percentage of 94.7 percent, throwing just one incompletion on the night. He did all that in the first half, as UTRGV played their backups for the remainder of the game.

Marburger also posted a 342.9 QB rating which is the highest in the FCS currently. He was also two pass completions short of breaking the FCS record for highest completion percentage in a game.

“Coach Bush has an amazing offense,” Marburger said on Saturday regarding how he and the team were able to have such a big night. “The O-line did a tremendous job today. I felt like I was back there forever. These guys make it easy for me when they get wide open. I just have to put it somewhere in the vicinity for them to make a play… Seeing the rewards come today is pretty cool, we just need to stack days and keep going 1-0 every day".