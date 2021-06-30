UTRGV School of Medicine receives $1.4M grant for cancer research

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine received a $1,453,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to research aggressive and late-stage prostate cancer, according to a news release from the university.

Through the grant, the principal investigator on the project and associate professor Dr. Murali Mohan Yallapu will continue research on nanotechnology-based clinical drugs to combat prostate cancer, especially advanced forms that are resistant to hormone therapy and other established treatments.

“Despite recent advances in diagnostic techniques and treatment modalities, cancer remains the second leading cause of mortality in the United States,” Yallapu said in a news release. “Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer for men in the United States and in Texas. With survival rates varying throughout the U.S., it is important to initiate new research to combat this global health concern.”