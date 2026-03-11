UTRGV Season Ends in Triple-Overtime Thriller

The UTRGV Vaqueros saw their season come to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night after an 84–80 triple-overtime loss to the McNeese Cowboys in the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Vaqueros had multiple opportunities to close out the game in both the first and second overtime periods but were unable to convert key scoring chances.

The challenge became even tougher in the third overtime. The Vaqueros were forced to play without All-Conference guard Koree Cotton and forward Philip Brankovic, both of whom fouled out earlier leaving UTRGV short-handed during the decisive stretch.

McNeese capitalized on a late turnover by Jaylen Washington as Larry Johnson came up with a steal and finished with a dunk that sealed the win and ended the Vaqueros’ season.

The loss also marks the end of the postseason for UTRGV in the Southland Conference tournament, as both the men’s and women’s programs have now been eliminated.