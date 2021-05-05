UTRGV set to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

UTRGV's spring commencement ceremonies are set for this weekend in Edinburg and Brownsville.

More than 3,100 students are expected to walk across the stage on both campuses.

Graduates will be limited to 4 guests, and masks will be required; social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, click here to visit the UTRGV’s Guide to Graduation and Commencement site.