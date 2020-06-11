UTRGV sets new guidelines for students, staff to return to campus grounds

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is expecting to welcome more students back, in-person, for the 2020 fall semester, faculty and staff included.

New guidelines are put in place by the university’s campus task force, among the team is Dr. John Krouse, dean for UTRGV School of Medicine and executive vice president of health affairs.

“It's important for us to begin bringing people back to campus, because students need to have the socialization experience of being on campus for you to be a successful college student. For you to feel an affiliation with your university,” explained Dr. Krouse.

Dr. Krouse says the university plans to open on-time in August with about 25% to 40% of on-campus activities. Some of those will be switching to a virtual or hybrid environment if social distancing and an abundance of people is an issue.

View UTRGV’s Return to Campus guidelines here or visit its webpage.

