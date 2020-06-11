x

UTRGV sets new guidelines for students, staff to return to campus grounds

2 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 June 11, 2020 5:55 PM June 11, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is expecting to welcome more students back, in-person, for the 2020 fall semester, faculty and staff included.

New guidelines are put in place by the university’s campus task force, among the team is Dr. John Krouse, dean for UTRGV School of Medicine and executive vice president of health affairs.

“It's important for us to begin bringing people back to campus, because students need to have the socialization experience of being on campus for you to be a successful college student. For you to feel an affiliation with your university,” explained Dr. Krouse.

Dr. Krouse says the university plans to open on-time in August with about 25% to 40% of on-campus activities. Some of those will be switching to a virtual or hybrid environment if social distancing and an abundance of people is an issue.

View UTRGV’s Return to Campus guidelines here or visit its webpage.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days