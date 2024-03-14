UTRGV: Suspect apprehended following shelter in place order at Harlingen campus

A suspect was apprehended by police following an altercation involving a firearm that led to a shelter in place order at the UTRGV campus in Harlingen, according to the university.

According to a news release, a shelter in place order was triggered Thursday morning after UTRGV police officers responded to the altercation at the neighboring Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd.

A shelter in place order went into effect out of an abundance of caution, the university said. The order was lifted after about 90 minutes.

The suspect was apprehended near McAllen, the university said Thursday afternoon.

"UTRGV police have confirmed that the firearm was not discharged," the news release stated. "Police also confirmed that neither the suspect nor the victims were affiliated with UTRGV."

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect.