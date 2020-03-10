UTRGV Upsets CSU Bakersfield, 70-59
EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball upset CSU Bakersfield at the UTRGV Fieldhouse Saturday night, 70-59.
This win sitting them at 3-5 in conference, in the number eight spot in the standings.
Check out the highlights.
