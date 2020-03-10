x

UTRGV Upsets CSU Bakersfield, 70-59

1 month 5 days 23 hours ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 February 02, 2020 6:43 PM February 02, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball upset CSU Bakersfield at the UTRGV Fieldhouse Saturday night, 70-59.

This win sitting them at 3-5 in conference, in the number eight spot in the standings.

Check out the highlights.

