UTRGV Women Look To Continue Win Streak as they Host UTSA, Liberty at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The UTRGV women's basketball team will finish off their non-conference schedule this weekend as they host UTSA and Liberty on Friday and Saturday at the South Padre Island Convention Center for the SPI Classic.

UTRGV are winners of three in a row, including a win Wednesday at Bert Ogden Arena against rival Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Friday's game will be at 6pm against UTSA. Saturday's game against Liberty will be at 1pm.