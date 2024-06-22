UTRGV Women's Basketball building chemistry during summer sessions
EDINBURG, TEXAS --
UTRGV Women's Basketball is spending their summer putting in that work in at the Fieldhouse. With 8 returners and 8 newcomers, the squad is building its chemistry for this upcoming season. We caught up with them to see how the team is coming together this summer, and what they're doing to minimize the chance of injuries this season. Watch video above for more:
