UTRGV WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS ROAD GAME AT NEW MEXICO STATE

LAS CRUCES, N.M – In their third road game in five days, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 63-51 to the New Mexico State Aggies on Monday at the Pan American Center.

Sophomore Sara Bershers led the Vaqueros (8-13, 4-5 WAC) with 14 points, six rebounds, and a season-high tying four blocks. Sophomore Tiffany McGarity added eight points with four rebounds and three assists.

The Aggies (6-10, 2-4 WAC) were led by Tayelin Grays, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Soufia Inoussa and Molly Kaiser each scored 10 points with Inoussa adding four rebounds.

The Vaqueros took a 5-2 lead early in the first quarter after a three-pointer by Bershers. The Aggies answered with a 7-0 run that was capped by a three-pointer by Grays as they took the 9-5 lead.

Later in the first, the Vaqueros tied the game at 12-12 after a jumper by sophomore Maria Llorente and a three-pointer from sophomore Jena’ Williams. After a couple of free throws by Bershers knotted the game at 14-14, the Aggies got buckets from Kaiser and Grays before Llorente knocked down a jumper to make it 18-16.



In the second quarter, Bershers knocked down another three-pointer to cut the Aggies lead to 24-21 with 8:19 left in the half. The Aggies took their biggest lead of the half at 33-23 after a 7-0 run as they took the lead into halftime.

The Vaqueros opened the second half with a 7-0 run of their own as a jumper from freshman KaCee Kyle got them within 33-32. Later in the third quarter, McGarity hit a three-pointer to get the Vaqueros within 40-39 with 1:48 left but the Aggies got a jumper from Melanie Isbel and a pair of free throws from Terrell to push their lead to 44-39.

The Aggies then opened the fourth quarter with 11 unanswered points taking their biggest lead of the game at 56-41. Bershers later hit a three-pointer to get the Vaqueros within 57-48 with 2:58 left to play but that was as close as they would get.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Thursday when they visit the Lamar Cardinals at 7 p.m. at the Montagne Center to wrap up their four-game road trip.