UTRGV Women's Basketball - Gianna Angiolet on the Starting five as a Freshman

Edinburg, Texas - UTRGV Women's basketball picked up Austin Westlake's Guard Gianna Angiolet during the off season.

"I want to show people what I'm capable of and I want to play at the best of my abilities" said Angiolet.

Angiolet is already having a huge impact on and off the field and all she wants to do is win with this team.