UTRGV Women's Soccer Begins a New Era Under Foster

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Women's Soccer is beginning a new era under head coach Mark Foster. He spent his last four seasons as the head coach at Little Rock. UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque originally hired him back at Little Rock where he guided the program to the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance and single-season program record 13 wins.

Foster had his first training session with his UTRGV team this Tuesday morning.

