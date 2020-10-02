UTSA offering help for small business
The University of Texas at San Antonio's small business development center continues to offer help to small businesses through their COVID-19 business recovery program
Jaime Martinez, senior project manager for UTSA's small business development center said they received $4 million dollars in CARES Act funding to help small business including those in the Rio Grande Valley.
"We can provide just business advice business assistance and help them find the resources at city state and federal level to help them keep going," Martinez said.
This is a tax payer funded program so services are free.
Those who are interested in this service can call (956)-655-7535
Watch the video for the full story.
