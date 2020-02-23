Vaccine Covers for Both Types of Influenza Strain, Says Valley Doctor

HARLINGEN – Since the start of the flu season in September, there have been 32 reported pediatric deaths in the U.S., eight of them in Texas, one in the Rio Grande Valley.

Unlike past years, the bulk of fatalities are due to influenza Type B as opposed to the more common Type A. Type B cases are more rare; however, both types have similar symptoms.

As of now, it’s estimated there are 9.7 million flu illness cases across the country. With several weeks left in the season, there are many who are not still convinced the flu shot makes a difference.

Watch the video above for the full report.