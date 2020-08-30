Valdez expected to start for the Astros against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (22-12, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.74 ERA) Houston: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The Astros are 12-6 against the rest of their division. Houston's team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Athletics are 17-8 in division games. Oakland has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 10, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and is batting .272.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and 25 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (undisclosed).

