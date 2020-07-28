Valdez scheduled to start as Houston hosts Los Angeles
By The
Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (3-1, first in the NL West)
Houston; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
The Astros went 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.13.
The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.10.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
