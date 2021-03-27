Valley Agencies Working to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

EDINBURG – January is human trafficking awareness month. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there have been more than 3,000 cases in Texas since 2007 and the numbers keep climbing.

Public Information Officer Sarah Rodriguez, with Edinburg police, says cases can be found anywhere. Houston has long been known as a hub for sex trafficking, but the Rio Grande Valley gets a lot of attention, due to the proximity to the border.

“Us being so close to the border, and also poverty stricken areas, sometimes people and often children are found in areas where they're located by human traffickers not only to be involved in sexual acts, but be involved in debt that they may owe in any way,” said Rodriguez.

Officials say if you suspect human trafficking to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Refugee Services of Texas, Texas Legal Aid and the Polaris Project can also help.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Refugee Services of Texas

2404 “F” Street, Suite C

Harlingen, TX

469-919-5265

Texas Legal Aid

316 South Closner Blvd

Edinburg, TX

956-393-6200