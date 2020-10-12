Valley AIDs Council opens up new youth support center
The Valley AIDS Council announced it's first ever all inclusive LGBTQ+ drop in center in the Rio Grande Valley.
This center is now open and it will provide virtual support services like legal help, HIV testing and counseling.
For more information on how to access these resources call 668-1155 or visit their website.
Watch the video for the full story.
