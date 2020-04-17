Valley airports awarded more than $26M from CARES Act

Airports in the Rio Grande Valley are set to receive a combined $26.5 million. The money awarded this week is part of the massive relief package, the CARES Act, recently approved by Congress.

A bulk of the fund are earmarked for the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

“We're running numbers and trying to look at the best way that we can position the airport to make sure that we're making all of our payments and bills, and then turn around, and try to assist our tenants as well in some fashion. So, we're putting that whole plan together,” said Marv Esterly, director of aviation at Valley International Airport.

Nationally, fewer than 100,000 people are going through security checkpoints at airports, daily. Before the outbreak, there were more than 2 million people a day.