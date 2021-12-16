Valley airports receiving $8.1 million in federal funding

Six Valley airports are receiving a combined $8,139,653 in federal funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A total of 193 airports in Texas are receiving $241.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release. Another 168 reliever and general aviation airports will also receive funding.

The six Valley airports receiving the funding are:

• Valley International in Harlingen: $2,875,247

• McAllen Miller International in McAllen: $3,250,578

• Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco: $159,000

• South Texas International in Edinburg: $159,000

• Port Isabel- Cameron County Airport: $159,000

According to the news release, the money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

“This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Texas airports will receive,” the release stated. “Texas airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.”

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.