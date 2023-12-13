Valley Alzheimer's Association gives tips on how to care for patients during holidays

The holiday season is often a time for families to come together, but for those affected by Alzheimer's and dementia, It can bring unique challenges.

Caregivers may often feel overwhelmed by having to maintain traditions while also providing care.

The Alzheimer's Association says simple adjustments can make a big difference in creating a comfortable and festive atmosphere for everyone.

Some tips to reduce holiday stress include taking time to experiment with new traditions that might be less stressful.

The Alzheimer's Association says If evening confusion and agitation are a problem, consider turning your holiday dinner into a holiday lunch or brunch.

Also, plan ahead and make sure everyone is aware of the situation.

Crosstalk or simultaneous conversations can be challenging for people living with Alzheimer’s, so encourage guests to engage in one-on-one or smaller group conversations.

The Alzheimer's Association also suggests switching to a virtual celebration if visiting in person isn’t possible or practical.

They also recommend for caregivers to reach out for help when needed.

"If they need to talk to someone neutral, reach out to the helpline," Development Manager at the Alzheimer's Association in the Rio Grande Valley PV Villaseñor-Sandell said. "The helpline is available 24/7, they speak over 200 languages, and if you need to speak to someone or just cry with someone you can do that."

The helpline number is 800-272-3900.