Valley auto repair shops seeing increase in customers with hail damage

The hail associated with the severe weather that’s struck the Rio Grande Valley for the past several weekends is keeping repair shops busy.

Integrity Auto Repair Co-owner Ruben Captillo has businesses in McAllen and Edinburg.

“We've had about eight to 10 customers come in with hail damage reported on their vehicles, and they had insurance claims started, so we're taking care of those issues right now,” Captillo said.

Vic’s Auto Rebuilders in Pharr said they've done between 75 and 100 hail repairs since the April.

“We’re scheduled all the way through July,” Vic's Auto Rebuilders General Manager Johnny Carrillo said, adding that he's expecting that list to get longer after Monday’s hail storm that affected parts of the Valley.

Depending on the damage, repairs can cost anywhere from $300 to $15,000. Captillo says it's always worth getting a free quote and talking to your insurance company.

Carillo added that there are ways to protect your car during a hail storm, even if you don't have a shelter.

“If you don't have a garage, I would say park under a tree,” Carillo said. “Put a tarp over your vehicle or blankets or if you have an air mattress, something like that would work as well anything to that effect.”

These are quick and easy steps that can save you money in the long run.