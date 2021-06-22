Valley Baptist donates cereal to Food Bank RGV

More than 1,500 boxes of healthy cereal provided by Valley Baptist Health System in Harlingen and Brownsville are destined for those in need across the Valley.

The health system donated the cereal and $5,500 to the Food Bank RGV on Tuesday.

Valley Baptist CEO Manny Vela said the pandemic put the annual event on hold.

“Summertime is particularly necessary because school is out,” Vela said. “This gives children who aren’t in school the opportunity to have a nice solid breakfast. The importance is— we’re all members of the same community, and as such, we want to be good partners to our community.”