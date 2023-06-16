Valley business owner offers tips for working outdoors

The excessive heat will continue, so if you have backyard plans for Father's Day, a Valley business owner says taking breaks and hydrating is necessary.

As the owner of Delco Irrigation Sprinkler System, Carlos De Leon is used to working outside in the heat.

He says there are several precautions people should follow for working outdoors at home

“We're taking precautions like drinking more fluids and also wearing long sleeve shirts and wearing our hats all the time,” De Leon said. “Also shades because of the sun. So, we try to take care of ourselves, and we take several breaks during the day, so we can cool off of working hard."

De Leon also advised the public to start working early in the morning, since starting any time after noon can really have an effect on you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends resting often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover, and using a buddy system to monitor the condition of your co-workers, friends or relatives and have someone do the same for you.

If possible, avoid the sun altogether and work outdoors in the evening.