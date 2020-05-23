Valley Catholic mass gatherings to resume on Monday
Catholic churches across the Rio Grande Valley are set to reopen to parishioners next week.
Bishop Daniel Flores made the announcement shortly after the president instructed governors nationwide to allow in-person religious services to resume.
Flores says those who do attend will be required to wear face coverings and parish leaders should have sanitation team ready to clean up after each service.
For more information watch the video above.
