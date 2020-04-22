Valley churches holding off on physical gatherings after state lifts restriction

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted certain restrictions on churches and other places of worship in Texas.

Polo Rivera, pastor at Iglesias Castillo Del Rey In Edinburg, says although state officials consider places of worship essential and people can now gather – he doesn’t want to reopen just yet.

The local pastor is concerned about the heath of elderly members and children in his congregation.

The softened state restrictions allow gatherings within the federal guidelines, but encourages churches to carry out services remotely if possible.

