Valley churches holding off on physical gatherings after state lifts restriction

4 hours 41 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2020 Apr 22, 2020 April 22, 2020 5:40 PM April 22, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Christian Colón

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott lifted certain restrictions on churches and other places of worship in Texas.

Polo Rivera, pastor at Iglesias Castillo Del Rey In Edinburg, says although state officials consider places of worship essential and people can now gather – he doesn’t want to reopen just yet.

The local pastor is concerned about the heath of elderly members and children in his congregation.

The softened state restrictions allow gatherings within the federal guidelines, but encourages churches to carry out services remotely if possible.

