Valley cities granted federal funding for local governments amid pandemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced that several cities would be receiving federal funding as a part of the coronavirus emergency response – the list of recipients included several Rio Grande Valley cities.

According to a news release sent by the governor’s office, the first round of funding will be distributed this week.

Abbott's safety office will provide $41 million in federal funds "to assist cities and counties throughout the COVID-19 response," according to the release. The funding is a part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

“Funds awarded under the CESF Program will be used by local units of governments for first responder overtime and hazard pay; equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, social distancing and personal protective gear; county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates as well as reimbursement for holding inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” according to the release.

A full list of cities and counties that will receive funding can be found here.