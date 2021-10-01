Valley cities reporting flooded streets

Valley cities have reported flooded streets due to the weather. We'll keep you posted on more cities announcing flooded streets.

BROWNSVILLE

HARLINGEN

RELATED: Weather updates: Flash Flood warning for central Cameron County

CLICK HERE FOR OUR WEATHER PAGE.

Remember to follow our KRGV Weather page on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather updates.

You can also download our KRGV Weather app for current radar, daily and hourly forecasts, severe weather alerts and more.

Tweets by KRGV_Weather