Valley citrus grower predicts delayed harvest due to lack of rain
The Rio Grande Valley has not experienced rain in nearly three weeks, and local citrus farmers say they worry it will affect their crop and budgets.
Dale Murden, a long time citrus grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual, said his grove in Santa Rosa is on very limited water supply because of water restrictions from la feria irrigation district.
Murden had to bulldoze one of his groves earlier this year because he didn't have enough water for both, he said.
The limited amount of water he does get goes toward the citrus trees with small fruits, Murden added.
“When you're behind in size and quality, it affects you because you like to hit that market early in October,” Murden explained. “With this particular grove, we won't make it. From the looks of this one on sizewise, we wouldn't even think about picking this one till January-February, so it puts us behind."
The longer it takes for them to harvest, the longer it takes to get money back, Murden said.
The citrus harvesting season is in October.
More News
News Video
-
Charges pending against suspects hospitalized following police chase
-
Valley citrus grower predicts delayed harvest due to lack of rain
-
Family continues searching for missing Brownsville woman last seen in 2017
-
De La Cruz discusses freshman congressional term
-
Peñitas daycare reopens amid boil water notice that shut down several businesses
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes