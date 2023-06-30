Valley citrus grower predicts delayed harvest due to lack of rain

The Rio Grande Valley has not experienced rain in nearly three weeks, and local citrus farmers say they worry it will affect their crop and budgets.

Dale Murden, a long time citrus grower and president of Texas Citrus Mutual, said his grove in Santa Rosa is on very limited water supply because of water restrictions from la feria irrigation district.

Murden had to bulldoze one of his groves earlier this year because he didn't have enough water for both, he said.

The limited amount of water he does get goes toward the citrus trees with small fruits, Murden added.

“When you're behind in size and quality, it affects you because you like to hit that market early in October,” Murden explained. “With this particular grove, we won't make it. From the looks of this one on sizewise, we wouldn't even think about picking this one till January-February, so it puts us behind."

The longer it takes for them to harvest, the longer it takes to get money back, Murden said.

The citrus harvesting season is in October.